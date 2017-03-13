Chunghwa Telecom sees profits down in February

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 March 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has reported net profits of NT$3.01 billion (US$96.96 million) for February, down 21.2% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$0.39 for the month.

For the first two months of 2017, net profits totaled NT$6.54 billion, decreasing 19.5% from a year earlier. EPS for the January-February period stood at NT$0.84, compared to NT$1.05 of a year earlier.

Consolidated revenues for February totaled NT$17.769 billion, down 5.11% on month and 7.09% on year. Year-to-date revenues amounted to NT$36.496 billion, decreasing 5.72% from a year earlier.

As of the end of February, the number of CHT's broadband clients and mobile Internet-access users reached 3.498 million and 6.947 million, respectively, the company said.