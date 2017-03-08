Chunghwa Telecom to deal out cash dividend of NT$4.94 for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.9419 for 2016 based on a net profit of NT$40.03 billion or NT$5.16 per share recorded in the year.

Total dividends distributed to shareholders will amount to NT$38.337 billion, representing a distribution rate of up to 95.77%.

Meanwhile, CHT has created a new position of executive VP for investment, aiming to strengthen its investment activities in the international market, as well as in the IoT and Industry 4.0 segments.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.50 to close at NT$103 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 8 session.