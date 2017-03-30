Chunghwa Telecom launches smartwatch for children

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has launched its own brand FunPark Watch, a smartwatch targeting children aged 4-12 years. CHT targets to ship 5,000 units of the FunPark Watch initially.

The FunPark Watch, which was co-developed with Taiwan-based Smartfun Digital, comes with built-in Google Map and 100 Chinese- and English-language audiobooks. The FunPark also offers 500 interactive audiobooks online a month.

The FunPark Watch is bundled with CHT's mobile service subscription, and is available free of charge with subscription rate of NT$398 a month.

The number of children aged 4-12 years is 150,000-180,000 in Taiwan currently, indicating the potential of the FunPark Watch, according to CHT.