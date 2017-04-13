Taiwan market: NCC approves CHT fee reductions for FTTx circuit-leasing, IP peering

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 13 April 2017]

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has approved Chunghwa Telecom's (CHT) proposed reductions in monthly circuit-leasing fees for its FTTx subscribers and in IP peering fees for other operators of fixed-line broadband Internet-access services, with the new rates effective on April 1, 2017.

IP peering fee rate is lowered by 45.86% from NT$314 (US$10.24)/Mbps originally to NT$170/Mbps, a level close to the average in the Asia Pacific market.

CHT: Reductions in monthly FTTx circuit-leasing fees (NT$) Download/upload speed Original fee rate New fee rate Percentage decrease 6Mbps/2Mbps 310 294 5.16% 12Mbps/3Mbps 338 321 5.03% 16Mbps/3Mbps 339 322 5.01% 20Mbps/5Mbps 403 382 5.21% 35Mbps/6Mbps 424 402 5.19% 50Mbps/20Mbps 444 421 5.18% 60Mbps/20Mbps 449 426 5.12% 100Mbps/40Mbps 510 484 5.10%

Source: NCC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017