Taiwan market: NCC approves CHT fee reductions for FTTx circuit-leasing, IP peering
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 13 April 2017]

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has approved Chunghwa Telecom's (CHT) proposed reductions in monthly circuit-leasing fees for its FTTx subscribers and in IP peering fees for other operators of fixed-line broadband Internet-access services, with the new rates effective on April 1, 2017.

IP peering fee rate is lowered by 45.86% from NT$314 (US$10.24)/Mbps originally to NT$170/Mbps, a level close to the average in the Asia Pacific market.

CHT: Reductions in monthly FTTx circuit-leasing fees (NT$)

Download/upload speed

Original fee rate

New fee rate

Percentage decrease

6Mbps/2Mbps

310

294

5.16%

12Mbps/3Mbps

338

321

5.03%

16Mbps/3Mbps

339

322

5.01%

20Mbps/5Mbps

403

382

5.21%

35Mbps/6Mbps

424

402

5.19%

50Mbps/20Mbps

444

421

5.18%

60Mbps/20Mbps

449

426

5.12%

100Mbps/40Mbps

510

484

5.10%

Source: NCC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

