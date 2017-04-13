Taiwan market: NCC approves CHT fee reductions for FTTx circuit-leasing, IP peering

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has approved Chunghwa Telecom's (CHT) proposed reductions in monthly circuit-leasing fees for its FTTx subscribers and in IP peering fees for other operators of fixed-line broadband Internet-access services, with the new rates effective on April 1, 2017.
IP peering fee rate is lowered by 45.86% from NT$314 (US$10.24)/Mbps originally to NT$170/Mbps, a level close to the average in the Asia Pacific market.
|
CHT: Reductions in monthly FTTx circuit-leasing fees (NT$)
|
Download/upload speed
|
Original fee rate
|
New fee rate
|
Percentage decrease
|
6Mbps/2Mbps
|
310
|
294
|
5.16%
|
12Mbps/3Mbps
|
338
|
321
|
5.03%
|
16Mbps/3Mbps
|
339
|
322
|
5.01%
|
20Mbps/5Mbps
|
403
|
382
|
5.21%
|
35Mbps/6Mbps
|
424
|
402
|
5.19%
|
50Mbps/20Mbps
|
444
|
421
|
5.18%
|
60Mbps/20Mbps
|
449
|
426
|
5.12%
|
100Mbps/40Mbps
|
510
|
484
|
5.10%
Source: NCC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017