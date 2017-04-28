Ex-HTC executive launches startup to promote VR solutions

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

Former HTC North Asia president Jack Tong has announced the establishment of JPW International Technology, a startup to develop and promote VR (virtual reality) motion solutions and related equipment.

Tong's announcement came only two days after HTC confirmed his departure from the company on April 25. Tong had overseen HTC's smartphone business since 2007 and also helped promote the company's VR business over the past two years.

JPW will hold an inauguration ceremony on May 5, while also unveiling its VR motion platforms and solutions. Tong is the founder of JPW and will also serve as its first CEO.

The company's motion platform products aim to integrate a number of VR auxiliary equipment such as sports gears, cockpits and related devices in use for VR aviation, shooting and other games. JPW will also establish distribution channels to sell a wide range of VR devices, peripherals and applications.

JPW's investors include Futuretown, InJoy Motion, Formosoft, Mitfun, OnePro VR, and JoyLand. Former HTC CEO Peter Chou currently serves as chairman of Futuretown.

JPW founder and CEO Jack Tong

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2017