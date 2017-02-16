FET sees revenues to stay flat in 2017

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) expects its revenues to reach NT$94.359 billion (US$3.069 billion) in 2017, which will be almost flat as compared to NT$94.344 billion recorded a year earlier.

Net profits for 2017 will decline 5.5% on year to NT$10.763 billion, due mainly to shrinking voice service business and an increase in amortization and depreciation costs for 4G licenses and equipment, the company said.

EPS is also likely to fall to NT$3.30 in 2017, down slightly from NT$3.50 of a year earlier.

FET has also set a capex of NT$9 billion for 2017, of which NT$7.2 billion will be used to expand its mobile networks and the remaining NT$1.8 billion for fixed line broadband infrastructure.

The company also noted the number of its 4G service clients reached 4.5 million as of the end of 2016, representing a penetration rate of 68% and generating an ARPU of NT$898 a month.

Meanwhile, the company plans to deal out a dividend of NT$3.75 per share for 2016.

The company's stock price dropped NT$0.40 to close at NT$72.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 15 session.