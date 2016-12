FET finishes first 5G testing in Taiwan in cooperation with Ericsson

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

Mobile telecom carrier Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has completed the first 5G tests in Taiwan, both indoors and outdoors, on 15GHz frequency bands in cooperation with Ericsson which provided prototype 5G equipment, according to FET.

The tests were carried out to verify network coverage, mobility, and peak traffic achievable using the 15GHz high-frequency band.

The prototype 5G equipment reached a download speed of over 5Gbps, FET said.