FET posts EPS of NT$3.50 for 2016

Irene Chen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has reported revenues of NT$94.344 billion (US$2.97 billion) and net profits of NT$11.391 billion for 2016. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$3.50 for the year compared to NT$3.52 of a year earlier.

In December alone, the company posted revenues of NT$8.123 billion, net profits of NT$515 million and an EPS of NT$0.16.

FET currently has a total of 4.5 million 4G service subscribers, accounting for 62% of its total mobile service subscribers. The company expects the number of its 4G subscribers to increase by one million in 2017.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$73.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 12 session.