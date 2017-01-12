Taipei, Friday, January 13, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
16°C
FET posts EPS of NT$3.50 for 2016
Irene Chen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has reported revenues of NT$94.344 billion (US$2.97 billion) and net profits of NT$11.391 billion for 2016. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$3.50 for the year compared to NT$3.52 of a year earlier.

In December alone, the company posted revenues of NT$8.123 billion, net profits of NT$515 million and an EPS of NT$0.16.

FET currently has a total of 4.5 million 4G service subscribers, accounting for 62% of its total mobile service subscribers. The company expects the number of its 4G subscribers to increase by one million in 2017.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$73.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 12 session.

Realtime news

  • Global PC shipments down slightly in 4Q16, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | Jan 12, 20:29

  • Global PC shipments in 4Q16 down 3.7% on year, says Gartner

    Before Going to Press | Jan 12, 20:14

  • Asia Pacific Telecom to upgrade academic research backbone to 100Gbps

    Before Going to Press | Jan 12, 20:13

Pause
 | 
View more
AbonTouch
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link