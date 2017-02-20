FET ties up with IBM to promote SAP HANA business solutions

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 February 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has signed a cooperation agreement with IBM to jointly promote SAP HANA cloud platform to the business sector. The cloud platform offers integrated business intelligence and delivers smart applications that leverage advanced analytic processing.

To promote its business cloud services, IBM has set up a total of 50 data centers globally, while FET has established nine data centers in Taiwan. Leveraging the 59 data centers of the two companies, Taiwan-based enterprises can access cloud solutions they need domestically and abroad, according to Mars Hsu, vice president of cloud computing business, IBM Taiwan.

The cooperation between FET and IBM will help businesses shorten time to move their related e-commerce business to an efficient cloud environment, said Mike Lee, executive VP of FET.

FET's business cloud services have extended to include applications for smart city, smart manufacturing, smart medicare and smart transportation, Lee added.

FET executive VP Mike Lee (Left) and IBM VP Mars Hsu

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, February 2017