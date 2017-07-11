Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
Advantech sees growing June revenues thanks to contribution from Northeast Asia and emerging markets
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Advantech has announced consolidated revenues of NT$4.37 billion (US$145.96 million) for June, growing 19% from May's NT$3.67 billion and 12.34% from June 2016's NT$3.89 billion, while combined consolidated revenues for the first six months in 2017 reached NT$21.41 billion, up 3.01% on year.

Commenting on its June performance, Advantech said its revenues from Northeast Asia countries including Japan and South Korea, and emerging markets enjoyed strong growth. In terms of business groups, the company's Intelligent Systems Group (ISG) had the highest growth, followed by Embedded Core Group (ECG).

For the first half, North Asia and emerging markets remain the leaders in revenue growth, while businesses in Greater China and Europe also grew steadily.

