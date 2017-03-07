HTC February revenues flat on month

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Smartphone vendor HTC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.669 billion (US$152 million) for February, growing 0.09% on month and 11.17% on year.

For the first two months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$9.334 billion, dropping 12.58% on year. The company posted revenues of NT$22.25 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

HTC is expected to see its sales pick up soon as the company will start shipping its new HTC U series smartphones to China and the US, in addition to markets in Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Europe and the Middle East, according to market sources.

Meanwhile, HTC expects its losses for the first quarter of 2017 to narrow from the net losses of NT$3.1 billion recorded in the previous quarter, according to Chang Chia-lin, president of handset and IoT business unit of HTC.