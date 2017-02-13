Coretronic sees decreased January shipments

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

Coretronic shipped 4.439 million energy-saving devices consisting of backlight units, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels in January, decreasing 10% on month, according to the company.

In addition, Coretronic shipped 93,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in January, falling 18% on month.

Coretronic recorded consolidated revenues of NT$4.201 billion (US$133 million) for January, dropping 17.64% on month and 12.25% on year. Of the consolidated revenues, NT$2.649 billion or 63.1% came from energy-saving devices, slipping 3.2% on month, and NT$1.136 billion or 27% from DLP projectors and projection systems, down 29%.