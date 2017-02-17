Coretronic nets NT$4.52 per share for 2016

Backlight unit (BLU) and DLP projector maker Coretronic recorded net EPS of NT$4.52 (US$0.14) for 2016, according to the company's fourth-quarter 2016 financial report.
Coretronic shipped 14.73 million energy-saving devices consisting of BLUs, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels in the fourth quarter, falling 5% on quarter, and the corresponding revenues of NT$8.157 billion accounted for 55.07% of consolidated revenues.
It shipped 57.35 million energy-saving devices in 2016, which was down 20% on year with a revenue proportion of 59.33%.
Coretronic also shipped 320,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in the fourth quarter, slipping 7% sequentially, and their revenues reached NT$4.737 billion, accounting for 31.98% of the consolidated revenues. Shipments of 1.22 million DLP projectors and projection systems in 2016 rose 10% on year, with revenues of NT$16.938 billion accounting for 29.69% of the total.
Coretronic is developing projectors supporting Ultra HD resolution and based on solid-state lighting sources as well as optical modules for use in smart wearable devices.
|
Coretronic: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$m)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
14,811
|
0.22%
|
(13.27%)
|
57,058
|
(16.29%)
|
Gross margin
|
19.47%
|
2.74pp
|
4.17pp
|
16.71%
|
2.94pp
|
Net operating profit
|
864
|
35.21%
|
20.50%
|
1,972
|
(2.18%)
|
Net profit
|
740
|
29.60%
|
18.40%
|
1,826
|
(6.60%)
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
1.73
|
|
|
4.52
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017