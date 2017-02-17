Coretronic nets NT$4.52 per share for 2016

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) and DLP projector maker Coretronic recorded net EPS of NT$4.52 (US$0.14) for 2016, according to the company's fourth-quarter 2016 financial report.

Coretronic shipped 14.73 million energy-saving devices consisting of BLUs, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels in the fourth quarter, falling 5% on quarter, and the corresponding revenues of NT$8.157 billion accounted for 55.07% of consolidated revenues.

It shipped 57.35 million energy-saving devices in 2016, which was down 20% on year with a revenue proportion of 59.33%.

Coretronic also shipped 320,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in the fourth quarter, slipping 7% sequentially, and their revenues reached NT$4.737 billion, accounting for 31.98% of the consolidated revenues. Shipments of 1.22 million DLP projectors and projection systems in 2016 rose 10% on year, with revenues of NT$16.938 billion accounting for 29.69% of the total.

Coretronic is developing projectors supporting Ultra HD resolution and based on solid-state lighting sources as well as optical modules for use in smart wearable devices.

Coretronic: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$m) Item 4Q16 Q/Q Y/Y 2016 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 14,811 0.22% (13.27%) 57,058 (16.29%) Gross margin 19.47% 2.74pp 4.17pp 16.71% 2.94pp Net operating profit 864 35.21% 20.50% 1,972 (2.18%) Net profit 740 29.60% 18.40% 1,826 (6.60%) Net EPS (NT$) 1.73 4.52

