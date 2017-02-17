Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
Coretronic nets NT$4.52 per share for 2016
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

Backlight unit (BLU) and DLP projector maker Coretronic recorded net EPS of NT$4.52 (US$0.14) for 2016, according to the company's fourth-quarter 2016 financial report.

Coretronic shipped 14.73 million energy-saving devices consisting of BLUs, LCD modules, lighting modules and touch panels in the fourth quarter, falling 5% on quarter, and the corresponding revenues of NT$8.157 billion accounted for 55.07% of consolidated revenues.

It shipped 57.35 million energy-saving devices in 2016, which was down 20% on year with a revenue proportion of 59.33%.

Coretronic also shipped 320,000 DLP projectors and projection systems in the fourth quarter, slipping 7% sequentially, and their revenues reached NT$4.737 billion, accounting for 31.98% of the consolidated revenues. Shipments of 1.22 million DLP projectors and projection systems in 2016 rose 10% on year, with revenues of NT$16.938 billion accounting for 29.69% of the total.

Coretronic is developing projectors supporting Ultra HD resolution and based on solid-state lighting sources as well as optical modules for use in smart wearable devices.

Coretronic: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$m)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

14,811

0.22%

(13.27%)

57,058

(16.29%)

Gross margin

19.47%

2.74pp

4.17pp

16.71%

2.94pp

Net operating profit

864

35.21%

20.50%

1,972

(2.18%)

Net profit

740

29.60%

18.40%

1,826

(6.60%)

Net EPS (NT$)

1.73

4.52

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

