Taiwan market: Optoma launches LED projector
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Projector supplier Optoma, a subsidiary of BLU maker Coretronics, has launched a LED-based HD-ready projector, ML330, in the Taiwan market.

With built-in WiFi, integrated Android support and multiple connections, including HDMI, MHL, micoSD, USB, wireless, Bluetooth and built in speaker, the ML330 is a smart projector, the Taiwan-based company claimed.

The LED illumination maintains consistent brightness, superior color performance and install on/off for the projector, and the LED chips on the projector deliver a life span of up 20,000 hours, Optoma said.

The ML330, which weighs 460g, can display 3D content from 3D Blu-ray players, 3D broadcasting and the latest generation gaming consoles, according to the company.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
