Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 17:43 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
E Ink Holdings unveils 42-inch e-paper display
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has unveiled a 42-inch e-paper display which is initially being used used in Quilla, the world's largest Connected eWriter (interactive white board) system jointly developed by EIH and Canada-based QuirkLogic, according to EIH.

Quilla features a height-width ratio of 4:3, dual-input via touch and touch pen based on a film capacitive touch module, and resolution of 85dpi (2160 by 2880), EIH said. Quilla is being showcased at CES 2017 taking place in Las Vegas during January 5-8 and will come into production by the end of March, EIH noted.

Due to increases in e-paper usage in smart wearable devices, electronic tags, smartphones and digital signage, EIH expects the revenue proportion from e-book readers to slip from 70% currently to 60%.

AbonTouch
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link