E Ink Holdings unveils 42-inch e-paper display

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has unveiled a 42-inch e-paper display which is initially being used used in Quilla, the world's largest Connected eWriter (interactive white board) system jointly developed by EIH and Canada-based QuirkLogic, according to EIH.

Quilla features a height-width ratio of 4:3, dual-input via touch and touch pen based on a film capacitive touch module, and resolution of 85dpi (2160 by 2880), EIH said. Quilla is being showcased at CES 2017 taking place in Las Vegas during January 5-8 and will come into production by the end of March, EIH noted.

Due to increases in e-paper usage in smart wearable devices, electronic tags, smartphones and digital signage, EIH expects the revenue proportion from e-book readers to slip from 70% currently to 60%.