Huawei ships 139 million smartphones in 2016
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Huawei shipped a total of 139 million smartphones in 2016, an increase of 29% from a year earlier, according to the company.

Huawei's mobile business has been growing faster than the industry's average despite keen competition, said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, while delivering a speech at CES 2017.

The global smartphone market is likely to achieve a growth of only 0.6% on year in 2016, according to IDC.

Huawei's total sales of consumer products reached CNY178 billion (US$25.728 billion) in 2016, increasing 42% from the previous year.

Huawei's flagship smartphone models, including Huawei P9, Huawei P9 Plus, Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 8, have been well received in the global market, Yu indicated.

Looking forward into 2017, Huawei will continue to develop smart devices with advanced sensors and intelligent voice recognition systems, enabling smartphones to "see" and "listen" and also have a better understanding of the surrounding environment, Yu said.

Meanwhile, Huawei has reached strategic cooperation agreements with Google and Amazon to step into the AR/VR industry, Yu said.

Huawei Mate 9 Pro and Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design edition are Huawei's first two smartphones that support Google's Daydream platform, bringing new VR experiences to users, Yu noted, adding that Huawei will also cooperate with Google on Project Tango.

Additionally, the Huawei Mate 9 is also the company's first model that supports Amazon's Alexa.

