Global smartphone shipments up 6.9% in 4Q16 with Apple as top vendor, says IDC

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 3 February 2017]

Global smartphone shipments reached 428.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2016, increasing 6.9% on year. For all of 2016, global smartphone shipments totaled 1.47 billion, up 2.3% on year, according to IDC.

IDC expects a few turnarounds in 2017, forecasting a rebound in iPhone shipments thanks to the launch of the next-generation iPhone devices, while the markets in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America regions are expected to return to growth. Buoyed by other driving factors, growth in 2017 should improve slightly from 2016's results, IDC noted.

For individual vendors, Apple reclaimed the top spot in the fourth quarter of 2016 with shipments reaching 78.3 million units. Despite a strong fourth quarter, 2016 marked the first full year of declining shipments for the iPhone, during which iPhone shipments were down 7% on year to 215.4 million units.

Samsung shipped 81.7 million units in the last holiday quarter, down 5.2% on year. For all of 2016, Samsung shipped 311.4 million units, down 3% on year.

Huawei saw its shipments grow 38.6% on year to 45.4 million units in the fourth quarter and retained the number three position globally. The quarter marked the first time that Huawei captured a double-digit share with 10.6% to the total shipment volume. For the year, Huawei shipped 139.3 million units, up 30.2% on year.

Oppo shipped 31.2 million units in the holiday quarter, which were up 116.6% from a year earlier. For all of 2016, Oppo saw its smartphone shipments surge 132.9% to 99.4 million units, accounting for a 7.3% share.

Vivo remained the number five vendor with 24.7 million units shipped in the holiday quarter, which were up 104.7% on year. In 2016, Vivo shipped a total of 77.3 million smartphones, increasing 103.2% on year and accounting for a 5.3% share, IDC said.