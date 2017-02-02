Taipei, Saturday, February 4, 2017 12:12 (GMT+8)
Global smartphone shipments grow 3% to over 1.5 billion units in 2016, says Counterpoint
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 February 2017]

Global smartphone shipments grew 3% on year to 1.512 billion units in 2016, with four out of five smartphones shipped being LTE enabled models, according to data released by Counterpoint.

In the fourth quarter of 2016 alone, global smartphone shipments increased 9% on year to 440 million units as a result of strong holiday sales, thereby lifting up the full year shipment growth, said the market research firm.

Shipments of smartphones in the China market expanded 6% on year to an all-time high of 465 million in 2016, with most brands being successful in expanding overseas in the year.

China-based brands Oppo, Huawei, Vivo, Meizu and Gionee drove the majority of the volume, capturing a combined 58% of China's smartphone market in 2016.

Globally, Samsung led the smartphone market with shipment volume reaching 310.3 million units and accounting for a market share of 21% in 2016, although the shipment volume were down 4% from a year earlier.

Apple had a record shipment of 78.3 million iPhone devices in the fourth quarter of 2016, pushing total shipments for all of the year to 215.2 million units, which were down 7% from a year earlier.

Huawei's shipments reached 139 million units in 2016, increasing 27.9% from a year earlier. Meanwhile, Oppo and Vivo grew 111.7% and 77.9% on year, respectively, to 92.5 and 71.7 million units in 2016.

Xiaomi slipped to seventh spot globally in 2016 as its shipments declined 15.6% on year to 61 million in the year, Counterpoint noted.

