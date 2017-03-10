Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:57 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
23°C
China smartphone vendors conservative about placing component orders
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Competition in China's smartphone market is getting keener, forcing some players including Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo and LeEco to turn more conservative about placing orders with upstream component suppliers, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain.

Due to high inventory levels at the channels, which were left over from the fourth quarter of 2016, some vendors have even delayed their launch of new models from the first to second quarters, the sources noted.

Although Huawei shipped 139 million smartphones in 2016, profits yielded from the handset business unit in the year were lower than expected, indicated the sources, adding that Huawei is likely to consolidate it handset team in order to reduce the operating costs.

Xiaomi and LeEco were forced to raise the prices for some of their models recently, but the price hikes have resulted in decreased sales for their smartphones, forcing them to become even more conservative on placing orders for components, the sources added.

Second-tier smartphone vendors are likely to be marginalized, affected by rising component prices and dwindling demand, noted the sources.

Shipments of smartphones in the China market are expected to fall below 100 million units in the first quarter of 2017, down from 130 million of a quarter earlier, the sources estimated.

Abon Touch
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link