Huawei Technologies relocates data center in China
Staff reporter, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 December 2016]

China-based telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies has relocated its data center from Shenzhen, southern China, to Dongguan, with the new data center equipped with 3,000 server racks, according to Chinese-language Tencent report.

The data center in Shenzhen has been in operation for 14 years and its infrastructure has mostly reached its end-of-life, making it difficult for Huawei to do maintenance on the facility.

After moving its data to the new datacenter, the facility in Shenzhen is expected to be re-purposed for other businesses.

