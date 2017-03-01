MWC 2107: China smartphone vendors show off new products

Joseph Chen, Barcelona; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

China-based smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Oppo, TCL and Lenovo all have tried to steal the spotlight at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

Huawei showcased its new flagship family products, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, one day ahead the opening of the annual event.

The Huawei P10 comes with a 5.10-inch 1080 by 1920 pixel display, HiSilicon octa-core Kirin 960 processor, with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The P10 also packs a dual-lens 20-megapixel primary camera with Leica optics and a 12-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The P10 will carry a starting price of EUR649 (US$687).

The P10 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch QHD display, Kirin 960 CPU, and also 4GB RAM/64GB ROM. The P10 Plus will set for EUR699-799, the company said.

Meanwhile, Oppo has unveiled a new camera module with its 5x photography technology, dubbed 5x dual camera zoom system that could help users get close-up shots.

Oppo's dual camera zoom system features a 3x zoom camera but could bring the total up to 5x zoom using "image fusion" technology, Oppo said.

Oppo is expected to roll out new models with the 5x camera modules at the end of 2017, according to market sources.

TCL is highlighting a new BlackBerry phone, the KEYone, at the annual event. The keyboard of the new 4.5-inch BlackBerry phone can be used for typing or be programmed to open specific apps, said the vendor. The KEYone will go on sale globally in April at EUR599.

Gionee is showcasing two selfie phones, the Gionee A1 and A1 Plus, priced at EUR349 and EUR499, respectively. Meanwhile, Lenovo is displaying two models, the Moto G5 and G5 Plus, priced at EUR199 and EUR229, respectively. Both of the new Moto smartphones come with Google Assistant.

Huawei promotes the P10 in Barcelona

Photo: Joseph Chen, Digitimes, March 2017

Show goers trying on the BlackBerry KEYone

Photo: Joseph Chen, DIGITIMES, March 2017

Oppo demonstrates its 5x camera module

Photo: Joseph Chen, Digitimes, March 2017