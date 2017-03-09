Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 01:11 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Asustek, Acer to compete on pricey gaming notebooks
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Asustek Computer and Acer plan to start marketing their latest but pricey gaming notebooks in the Taiwan market soon, heating up the already keen market, according to industry sources.

Asustek unveiled its latest gaming notebook, the ROG GX800, in the local market recently, with availability to begin in early April priced at NT$219,000 (US$7,063).

The ROG GX800 will come with an 18.4-inch 4K display, Intel quad-core i7 6820HK CPU and an Nvidia GTX 980 graphics card.

Due to limited production, only 16 units of the ROG GX800 will be available for sale in the local market initially, according to a Chinese language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The launch of the GX800 apparently is to take on Acer's forthcoming gaming notebook, the Predator 21X, which will be available in the local market at the end of March. The Predator 21X is likely to set at NT$300,000, said the paper.

The Predator 21X will feature a 21-inch curved display, Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU and two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards.

