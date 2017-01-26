Acer covering all bases with niche notebook offerings in 2017

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 January 2017]

With the kickoff of the 2017 British Educational Training and Technology Show (BETT) in London, Acer announced multiple notebooks targeting the education market, adding to an already busy 2017 where the vendor has been lining up products that target niche markets including education, the gaming market and even for those consumers looking for something a little more spiritual.

At BETT, Acer is announcing the availability of the Microsoft Windows-based Acer TravelMate Spin B1 (B118) convertible notebook and Chromebook Spin 11 (R751T) convertible Chromebook with military grade durability (U.S. MIL-STD 810G compliant). The TravelMate version features a 360-degree hinge for laptop, stand, tent and tablet modes, up to 13 hours of battery life and a stylus supporting Windows Ink. The Chromebook version is equipped with a Wacom EMR stylus and provides out-of-the-box support for Android apps via the Google Play Store.

In addition, earlier this month at CES Acer announced its Chromebook 11 N7 for the education market.

During CES the company noted that Gartner placed Acer Group as the world's leading Chromebook brand with over 33% market share in 2015. Digitimes Research also had Acer as the top Chromebook player in 2015 but placed the company fourth in the market in 2016, trailing Hewlett-Packard, Dell and Lenovo.

In the gaming market, Acer also confirmed at CES that its Predator 21 X gaming notebook will be shipping this quarter. The 21-inch Predator features what Acer claims is the first curved screen on a notebook and the device will be equipped with dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphic cards in SLI and an overclockable 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7820HK processor. For those who can afford it, the Predator 21 will be available in North America in February with prices starting at US$8,999.

According to Digitimes Research, Acer had a strong year in 2016 for gaming notebooks, with its shipments jumping 50%.

For those with a bit less money and who are more spiritually inclined, Acer recently stated in Taiwan that the company is teaming up with a temple to offer Acer-branded notebooks in the local market that have been blessed in the name of the local sea goddess Matsu. In Taiwan, it is quite common for people to seek out religious rites and talismans to bring them (and their families) good luck and success and Matsu is one of the most popular gods. The notebook will also have a customized Windows operating system that Matsu themed and can be personalized for users.

