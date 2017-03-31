Taipei, Friday, March 31, 2017 15:44 (GMT+8)
Acer suffers net loss per share of NT$1.62 in 4Q16 due to intangible asset impairment
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 31 March 2017]

Acer has released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016, posting net loss per share of NT$1.62 (US$0.051) for 2016 due to recognition of NT$6.36 billion (US$197 million) in impairment of intangible assets in the fourth quarter in accordance with IAS (International Accounting Standard) 36.

Of the intangible asset impairment, NT$6.21 billion was attributable to iGware, a cloud computing company acquired by Acer in 2012, and NT$150 million to brand value of Gateway's and Packard Bell's trademarks, Acer said. Following Acer's in-house development of cloud computing products and services, iGware had been incapable of generating revenues and thus its intangible asset value had to be written off, Acer explained.

Acer recorded consolidated revenues of NT$61.654 billion, gross margin of 9.02%, net operating profit of NT$133 million, net loss of NT$5.734 billion and net loss per share of NT$1.89 for the fourth quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$232.724 billion, gross margin of 9.97%, net operating profit of NT$1.193 billion and net loss of NT$4.901 billion for 2016.

Despite the net loss, Acer's board of directors has decided to appropriate funds from legally required capital reserve for distributing a cash dividend per share of NT$0.50 for 2016.

