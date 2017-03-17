Acer expects large growth in 2017 shipments for Chromebooks, gaming notebooks and desktops

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Acer expects double-digit percentage growth in 2017 shipments for Chromebooks and gaming PCs and, for Chromebooks in particular, Acer has market shares of 30-35% in the North America market and over 50% in both Europe and Australia, according to company CEO Jason Chen.

Commenting on the PC industry's panel and memory shortages, Chen noted that related price fluctuations have already grown more stable recently.

Acer has seen increased demand for its Chromebooks in Australia recently and Chen believes related demand has a good chance to rise further for two reasons: applications for Chromebooks have been expanding and more markets are starting show demand for the device. Demand for Chromebooks used to come from only North America, but demand from Australia and Europe has been picking up.

As for its gaming PC products, in addition to its existing online and retail channels, Acer's gaming PCs and peripherals have entered into retail channels of US military bases worldwide.

Acer is pushing its non-PC product lines aggressively and has cooperated with Starbreeze to create the StarVR head-mounted display (HMD) device. Acer also has a partnership with IMAX to establish 15 IMAX VR experience centers worldwide.

In 2015, Acer landed 2-3 projects from clients for artificial intelligence (AI) related applications using cloud computing and Big Data and the number of projects increased to eight in 2016. In 2017, the company has already undertaken four projects and is expected to receive more, Chen said.

Jason Chen, Acer CEO

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, March 2017