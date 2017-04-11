Taipei, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 18:08 (GMT+8)
Asustek to see weak 2Q17
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Asustek Computer is expected to experience a weak second quarter because the company's next-generation smartphones may see difficulties entering mass shipments in June, while component shortages are continuing to create cost pressure.

Asustek reported consolidated revenues of NT$45.1 billion (US$1.47 billion) for March, up strongly by 41% on month, but down 7% on year. The company's consolidated revenues for the first quarter were NT$108.2 billion, down 14% sequentially and 9% on year.

Asustek's consolidated revenues reached NT$428.7 billion in 2016, down only slightly on year, but the company's net profits were NT$19.2 billion and EPS NT$25.90, performing much stronger than those in 2015.

Despite seeing drops in first-quarter revenues, Asustek's performance still met market watchers' expectations, and the company has also been adjusting its product mix to increase their shipments for gaming and ultra-thin models.

Since PC demand from Europe and China was weaker than expected, Asustek's notebook shipments in the first quarter were down on year. However, the company's smartphone shipments in the first quarter were flat from a year ago.

In addition to component shortages, exchange rate fluctuations are also expected to create some concerns for Asustek's revenue performance. Since Asustek's motherboard, graphics card and monitor businesses are still contributing stable profits, the company should still be able to stay competitive against its rivals in the notebook and smartphone markets.

