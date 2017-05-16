Acer looking to boost its gaming PC presence in China

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Acer on May 16 announced a strategic cooperation with the Faculty of Arts under the Communication University of China (CUC) in Beijing, northern China, to donate an e-sports laboratory consisting of Acer gaming PCs in the university and jointly hold e-sports events and forums in China, in a bid to create a strong reputation for Acer gaming PCs in the China market.

Acer has set up Acer Academy platform to promote educational applications for Acer IT products in the Philippines over the past 5-6 years and consequently, Acer's reputation is on the rise in the market and this will help Acer compete for open-bid procurements for educational IT solutions in the future, according to Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations president Andrew Hou for Acer. Acer plans to replicate the successful model in other overseas markets, Hou said.

Acer has tapped the China consumer PC market for many years but its sales performance has been unsatisfactory, Hou noted. With this as a foothold, Acer will focus PC marketing on gaming models, Hou indicated.

CUC is the first university offering digital media and digital entertainment curriculum in China and plans to additionally offer e-sports ones. Acer hopes that Acer gaming PCs are helpful for the faculty's teaching.

In addition to gaming PCs, Acer will provide scholarships, research opportunities and internships.