Acer debuts Nitro 5 notebook line for casual gaming

Press release; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

Acer has announced its new Nitro notebook line for casual gamers. Acer is offering a variety of configurations that feature popular graphics and processors, providing consumers with a wide selection to meet different budgets and needs.

Gamers can choose from configurations featuring up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics paired with 7th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processors, or models with AMD Radeon RX550 graphics with 7th Generation AMD A-Series FX, A12 or A10 APUs. These models all feature Windows 10, and support up to 32GB of DDR4 2400 MHz memory.

For accelerating boot-up time and shortening in-game loading times, select models come equipped with super-fast PCIe SSDs (up to 512GB) paired with an optional HDD for storage (up to 2TB). A Gigabit Ethernet port delivers fast and reliable wired connections, while the 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO wireless technology provides wireless connectivity. A selection of ports includes one USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1) port, one USB 3.0 port with power-off charging, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port, which can support up to 90 Hz refresh rates.

The Nitro 5 features dual fans with Acer Coolboost technology, which delivers heightened fan speeds and cooling ability, and allows users to manually control the cooling process when heavy use requires an added boost.

All models offer a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, with Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony technology.

The Nitro 5's design includes a matte black chassis with a hairline finish. A red hinge runs along the back of the notebook, above a bold black grill vent. The keyboard features red backlighting, and the WASD keys and touchpad are also outlined in red.