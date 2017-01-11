Taipei, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 13:16 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
CES 2017: Gigabyte pushes Aorus gaming product lines
Monica Chen, Las Vegas; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Gigabyte Technology unveiled new product lines under its Aorus gaming brand including motherboards and graphics cards at CES 2017 and the new Aorus branded motherboards feature support for liquid cooling, RGD LED and the Smart Fan 5 temperature control function.

Gigabyte is optimistic about sales of its 200 series motherboards especially those featuring the top-end Z270 chipsets. In addition to designing motherboards to cover all market segments, the company is also aggressively pushing its inventory preparation and shipment schedule to match its competitors.

Intel's new Core processors have recently entered mass shipments. Currently, Intel has several series of CPUs including Y series vPro processors with 4.5W power consumption, designed for 2-in-1 products; 15W or 28W U series vPro processors, designed for 2-in-1s and clamshell notebooks; 45W H series Core VPro processors for large-size clamshell and high-end clamshell notebooks as well as for notebooks supporting VR applications; 45W Xeon processors for workstation; and 65W S series Core vPro processors for desktops.

Nvidia has also recently unveiled its new GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 GPUs for entry-level gaming notebooks and vendors including Acer, Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI), Dell, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Lenovo and Alienware are expected to release models using the GPUs in the first quarter with prices starting from US$699.

Realtime news

  • 105GWp not a ceiling for PV installation capacity in China in 2016-2020, says NEA

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:11

  • Giantplus Technology applies for 20-year mortgage of NT$3 billion

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:09

  • Foxconn December revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:08

  • Delta Electronics sees increased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:07

  • Quanta December revenues hit 30-month high

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:07

  • Radiant Opto-Electronics ships 13.264 million BLUs in December

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:05

  • Pegatron sees decreased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:04

  • Digitimes Research: China IT development under 13th Five-year Plan focuses on IoT

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:03

  • Qisda sees increased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:02

  • LandMark Optoelectronics buys back 0.71% stake

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:01

  • ASMedia Technology 4Q16 revenues hit record

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:53

  • Neo Solar Power December revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:43

  • Young Optics December revenues up

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:42

  • Acer sees decreased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:41

  • FET posts EPS of NT$3.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:38

  • Transcend December revenues fall to 7-month low

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
AbonTouch
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link