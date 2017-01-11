CES 2017: Gigabyte pushes Aorus gaming product lines

Monica Chen, Las Vegas; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Gigabyte Technology unveiled new product lines under its Aorus gaming brand including motherboards and graphics cards at CES 2017 and the new Aorus branded motherboards feature support for liquid cooling, RGD LED and the Smart Fan 5 temperature control function.

Gigabyte is optimistic about sales of its 200 series motherboards especially those featuring the top-end Z270 chipsets. In addition to designing motherboards to cover all market segments, the company is also aggressively pushing its inventory preparation and shipment schedule to match its competitors.

Intel's new Core processors have recently entered mass shipments. Currently, Intel has several series of CPUs including Y series vPro processors with 4.5W power consumption, designed for 2-in-1 products; 15W or 28W U series vPro processors, designed for 2-in-1s and clamshell notebooks; 45W H series Core VPro processors for large-size clamshell and high-end clamshell notebooks as well as for notebooks supporting VR applications; 45W Xeon processors for workstation; and 65W S series Core vPro processors for desktops.

Nvidia has also recently unveiled its new GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 GPUs for entry-level gaming notebooks and vendors including Acer, Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI), Dell, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Lenovo and Alienware are expected to release models using the GPUs in the first quarter with prices starting from US$699.