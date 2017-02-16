Asustek expects sequential drop in 1Q17 revenues

Asustek Computer expects first-quarter 2017 revenues from the PC product line to decrease 15-20% on quarter, those from smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to slip 10-15% and those from DIY motherboards, graphics cards and components to drop 0-5% due to off-season effects, said company CEO Jerry Shen at a February 15 investor conference.
The PC product line (mostly notebooks and desktops) accounted for 63% of fourth-quarter 2016 own-brand sales revenues; smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices for 20%; DIY motherboards, graphics cards and components for 14%; IoT devices and services for 3%. Among regional markets, Asia accounted for 39% of the revenues, Europe for 39%, North America and Latin America for 22%.
Notebooks consisting of ZenBook series ultra-slim models, gaming devices and 2-in-1 PCs took up 40% of own-brand revenues in 2016 and the revenue proportion is expected to rise to over 50% in 2017. Revenues for ZenBook, gaming notebooks and 2-in-1 models in 2016 grew 40%, 50% and 10% respectively on year and those in 2017 are expected to increase 40% each.
Due to short supply of display panels, memory and other components, Asustek will defer launch of the latest smartphone series ZenFone 4 until June or July 2017. However, Asustek launched two new smartphone models, ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone Max, in January 2017 and will launch ZenFone 3 Go in late February and ZenFone AR in March.
|
Asustek: Own-brand business operations, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Revenues
|
117.229
|
9.04%
|
(5.45%)
|
428.725
|
(1.79%)
|
Gross margin
|
13.87%
|
(0.06pp)
|
up 0.33pp
|
13.57%
|
(0.27pp)
|
Net operating profit
|
4.658
|
8.91%
|
(16.48%)
|
17.395
|
(13.22%)
|
Net profit
|
4.937
|
(17.43%)
|
8.65%
|
19.203
|
12.32%
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
6.65
|
|
|
25.85
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017
Asustek CEO Jerry Shen at a Feb 15 investors conference
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, February 2017