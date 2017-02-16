Taipei, Friday, February 17, 2017 05:13 (GMT+8)
Asustek expects sequential drop in 1Q17 revenues
Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Asustek Computer expects first-quarter 2017 revenues from the PC product line to decrease 15-20% on quarter, those from smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to slip 10-15% and those from DIY motherboards, graphics cards and components to drop 0-5% due to off-season effects, said company CEO Jerry Shen at a February 15 investor conference.

The PC product line (mostly notebooks and desktops) accounted for 63% of fourth-quarter 2016 own-brand sales revenues; smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices for 20%; DIY motherboards, graphics cards and components for 14%; IoT devices and services for 3%. Among regional markets, Asia accounted for 39% of the revenues, Europe for 39%, North America and Latin America for 22%.

Notebooks consisting of ZenBook series ultra-slim models, gaming devices and 2-in-1 PCs took up 40% of own-brand revenues in 2016 and the revenue proportion is expected to rise to over 50% in 2017. Revenues for ZenBook, gaming notebooks and 2-in-1 models in 2016 grew 40%, 50% and 10% respectively on year and those in 2017 are expected to increase 40% each.

Due to short supply of display panels, memory and other components, Asustek will defer launch of the latest smartphone series ZenFone 4 until June or July 2017. However, Asustek launched two new smartphone models, ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone Max, in January 2017 and will launch ZenFone 3 Go in late February and ZenFone AR in March.

Asustek: Own-brand business operations, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$b)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Revenues

117.229

9.04%

(5.45%)

428.725

(1.79%)

Gross margin

13.87%

(0.06pp)

up 0.33pp

13.57%

(0.27pp)

Net operating profit

4.658

8.91%

(16.48%)

17.395

(13.22%)

Net profit

4.937

(17.43%)

8.65%

19.203

12.32%

Net EPS (NT$)

6.65

25.85

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

Asustek Computer CEO Jerry Shen

Asustek CEO Jerry Shen at a Feb 15 investors conference
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, February 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
