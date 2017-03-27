Asustek plans to spin off AR development team, says paper

Commercial Times, March 27; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 March 2017]

Asustek Computer plans to spin off its AR/VR development team to become an independent startup, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The AR team, dubbed Glamorfy, was previously a software development unit of Asustek's HMI (human machine interface) software department, and has been allowed to operate independently as Glamorfy Taiwan.

Glamorfy Taiwan has rolled out a number of AR/VR products, including 3D VR trial makeup, and an integrated VoIP and VR makeup software system.

Glamorfy Taiwan also has been participating in the development of Asustek's AR HMD and MR-ready devices and plans to roll out related software supporting Windows 10 AR devices in the fourth quarter of 2017, said the paper.

The unit also plans to solicit equity investment from potential investors to expand its operations and research, and pave the way for its spinoff from the parent company, the paper noted.