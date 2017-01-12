Taipei, Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:01 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
19°C
MSI pushing new gaming products in 2017, says paper
Commercial Times, January 12; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Micro-Star International (MSI) has released a total of 25 new VR-supported gaming motherboards targeting the mid-range to high-end sector and 21 new VR-ready mid-range to high-end gaming notebooks for early 2017, and is looking to expand its presence in the gaming industry by releasing multiple models to fill all the gaps in the market, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

In 2016, MSI released over 50 gaming notebooks and about a quarter of them were VR-Ready models, but some market watchers expect MSI's notebook shipments to have dropped around 10% on year because of the company's strategy of reducing the number of its entry-level model projects. However, the company still enjoyed revenue growth thanks to rising ASPs from its mid-range and high-end notebooks.

MSI shipped about 21 million graphics cards and motherboards combined in 2016, down slightly from 2015 because Intel delayed the release of its new CPU platform. MSI motherboard shipments in 2016 were 14-15 million units, while graphics card shipments were 6-7 million units.

MSI's desktop shipments are expected to have dropped from a year ago in 2016, but the company is looking to further strength its desktop products' quality in orders to increase related gross margins, the paper added.

Realtime news

  • Asustek pushing 30-40% on-year growth in gaming notebook shipments in 2017, says paper

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 21:53

  • Parade reports increased sales for December

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 21:52

  • Compal appeal on stock transaction with Tatung rejected by Taiwan Supreme Court

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 21:52

  • On-Bright sees revenues down in December

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 21:10

  • Novatek reports decreased revenues for December

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 21:09

  • Soft-World, Gamania post mixed growth in December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 18:36

  • Contract prices of server DRAM modules to rise over 25% in 1Q17, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 18:34

  • PChome Online sees increased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 18:34

  • Laster Tech December revenues hit record

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 18:33

  • China 2016 GDP estimated at over CNY70 trillion, says NDRC

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 18:32

  • GET, Gigastorage deny acquisition bid reports

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 18:32

  • Japan market: Toshiba to launch OLED TVs in March, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 18:29

  • Equipment maker Foxsemicon December revenues hit 11-month high

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 18:28

  • Casetek Holdings December revenues up

    Before Going to Press | Jan 11, 18:28

Pause
 | 
View more
AbonTouch
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link