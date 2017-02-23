Asustek likely to unveil new 2-in-1 model at MWC 2017

EDN, February 23; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

Asustek Computer is expected to unveil a new 2-in-1 notebook model, the ZenFlip UX370, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The ZenFlip UX370 comes with an ultra-thin chassis design, and its display can be rotated at 360 degrees, said the paper.

Asustek aims to ramp up shipments of 2-in-1 models by 40% on year in 2017, company CEO Jerry Shen has said. Shipments of the company's 2-in-1 models grew only 10% in 2016.

The company also expects sales of ultra-thin notebooks, gaming notebooks and 2-in-models to account for 50% of the company's total sales in 2017 compared to 40% a year earlier.