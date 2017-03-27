Toshiba sees strong results from HDD and SSD businesses in 2016

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 March 2017]

Toshiba achieved strong results for its hard disc drive (HDD) and solid state drive (SSD) businesses in 2016 with both product lines showing stronger on-year shipment growths than those of Seagate and Western Digital, according to Toshiba Taiwan.

The company noted that Toshiba's storage business is mainly focusing on four major areas: enterprise-level performance HDD, enterprise-level large-size storage and datacenter HDD, mobile HDD and desktop HDD.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, Toshiba's revenues from HDD worldwide reached US$25 billion, while revenues from SSD reached US$17 billion. Thanks to increased shipments, Toshiba's share in the worldwide HDD market grew to 24% in the fourth quarter of 2016.