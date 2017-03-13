Foxconn Electronics February revenues down on month, up on year

EMS provider Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$289.580 billion (US$9.43 billion) for February, decreasing 16.14% on month but increasing 3.18% on year.
February shipments for consumer electronics and communication devices had larger on-month drops while those for computing devices declined less, Foxconn Electronics said. However, the February consolidated revenues were historically the highest level for February.
Foxconn posted consolidated revenues of NT$634.912 billion for January-February, growing 2.69% on year.
Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
345,332
|
(23.2%)
|
2.3%
|
345,332
|
2.3%
Dec-16
|
449,639
|
(6.5%)
|
9.8%
|
4,356,988
|
(2.8%)
Nov-16
|
480,672
|
1.9%
|
(7.1%)
|
3,907,349
|
(4.1%)
Oct-16
|
471,933
|
0.8%
|
(6.2%)
|
3,426,678
|
(3.6%)
Sep-16
|
468,362
|
49.8%
|
1.6%
|
2,954,745
|
(3.2%)
Aug-16
|
312,697
|
6.7%
|
6.8%
|
2,486,383
|
(4.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017