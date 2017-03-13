Foxconn Electronics February revenues down on month, up on year

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 March 2017]

EMS provider Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$289.580 billion (US$9.43 billion) for February, decreasing 16.14% on month but increasing 3.18% on year.

February shipments for consumer electronics and communication devices had larger on-month drops while those for computing devices declined less, Foxconn Electronics said. However, the February consolidated revenues were historically the highest level for February.

Foxconn posted consolidated revenues of NT$634.912 billion for January-February, growing 2.69% on year.

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 345,332 (23.2%) 2.3% 345,332 2.3% Dec-16 449,639 (6.5%) 9.8% 4,356,988 (2.8%) Nov-16 480,672 1.9% (7.1%) 3,907,349 (4.1%) Oct-16 471,933 0.8% (6.2%) 3,426,678 (3.6%) Sep-16 468,362 49.8% 1.6% 2,954,745 (3.2%) Aug-16 312,697 6.7% 6.8% 2,486,383 (4.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017