Foxconn could help Toshiba in ways similar to that for Sharp, says Guo
Ninelu Tu, Zengcheng; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

While Toshiba is suffering from financial troubles and looking to sell its memory business, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) chairman Terry Guo has noted that demand for storage will start rising as the 8K resolution era arrives and Foxconn also has such demand and likes to push further into the related industry. At the same time, Foxconn is also willing to assist Toshiba using the same business strategy it adopted for its partnership with Sharp, said Guo, adding that Toshiba would not have any concerns over competition or market share partnering with Foxconn.

Guo also noted that he is very serious about having Foxconn form a partnership with Toshiba, but will not try to force it to happen.

Guo pointed out that Foxconn is currently the largest storage equipment maker worldwide and seeing the IT market has started increasing their adoption of solid state drives (SSDs), he believes demand will only rise in the upcoming years.

When asked about how Foxconn is preparing to compete against other potential bidders for the Toshiba stake, such as SK Hynix, Western Digital, Micron, Bain Capital, Silver Lake Partners and KKR, Guo said that Foxconn has a professional team that is capable of handling acquisitions and the team also has a lot of experience on such a competition.

