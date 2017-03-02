Foxconn chairman Terry Guo interested in Toshiba Memory investment

Ninelu Tu, Guangzhou; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 March 2017]

Commenting on Toshiba's consideration of selling its shareholdings in Toshiba Memory, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) chairman Terry Guo has expressed high interest in buying them.

However, when asked about whether Toshiba's selling price fits Toshiba Memory's value, Guo declined to give an answer and said the deal cannot be judged solely by its price. He also noted that a more important factor is for Toshiba to find an buyer that has the highest chance of bringing success to Toshiba.

Similar to Foxconn's investment in Sharp, Foxconn is hoping to provide assistance to Toshiba to improve worldwide operations as well as helping the company to focus on R&D of next-generation technologies and capacity expansion. The company will keep Toshiba's technologies in Japan, while still expanding its reach worldwide.

Terry Guo, Foxconn chairman

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, March 2017