Taipei, Friday, March 3, 2017 05:53 (GMT+8)
mostly sunny
Taipei
22°C
Foxconn chairman Terry Guo interested in Toshiba Memory investment
Ninelu Tu, Guangzhou; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 March 2017]

Commenting on Toshiba's consideration of selling its shareholdings in Toshiba Memory, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) chairman Terry Guo has expressed high interest in buying them.

However, when asked about whether Toshiba's selling price fits Toshiba Memory's value, Guo declined to give an answer and said the deal cannot be judged solely by its price. He also noted that a more important factor is for Toshiba to find an buyer that has the highest chance of bringing success to Toshiba.

Similar to Foxconn's investment in Sharp, Foxconn is hoping to provide assistance to Toshiba to improve worldwide operations as well as helping the company to focus on R&D of next-generation technologies and capacity expansion. The company will keep Toshiba's technologies in Japan, while still expanding its reach worldwide.

Terry Guo, Foxconn chairman

Terry Guo, Foxconn chairman
Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, March 2017

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan top-3 foundries see combined revenues fall 7.6% on quarter in 1Q17

    Bits + chips | 7h 47min ago

  • Passive component maker Mag.Layers net profits jump 153% in 2016

    Bits + chips | 7h 49min ago

  • BizLink Holding to expand overseas production capacity

    IT + CE | 7h 50min ago

  • Foxconn still negotiating panel factory in the US, says chairman

    Before Going to Press | 8h 14min ago

  • Taiwan market: Taiwan Mobile offers 4G networks for AT&T IoV services

    Before Going to Press | 8h 15min ago

  • Nishoku Technology setting up factory in China

    Before Going to Press | 8h 16min ago

  • Redesigned fingerprint ID solution likely to delay production of upcoming OLED iPhone

    Before Going to Press | 8h 17min ago

  • Darfon Electronics to deal out dividend of NT$2 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 18min ago

  • Sinher Technology nets NT$6.14 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 19min ago

  • BenQ Materials suffers net loss per share of NT$1.31 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 19min ago

  • China smartphone vendors happy to see Xiaomi develop application processor

    Before Going to Press | 8h 20min ago

  • BYD sees large growth in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • ASRock to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2

    Before Going to Press | 8h 23min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom expected to lower IP peering price, says NCC

    Before Going to Press | 8h 24min ago

  • Celxpert Energy to deal out dividend of NT$1 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 25min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link