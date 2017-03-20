Foxconn to deepen cooperation with Czech-based KKCG, says paper

EDN, March 20; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 March 2017]

Foxconn Electronics and Czech-based KKCG will deepen their cooperation by jointly establishing a EUR100 million (US$107.5 million) IT-focused investment fund, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (END) report.

The investment fund, dubbed the European Technology Investment Platform (ETIP), plans to invest funds into established companies specializing in smart technologies, data centers, cybersecurity, IoT and customer-service platforms, KKCG said earlier in a statement.

Initially, the fund will also seek opportunities in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and Slovakia.

However, Foxconn did not disclose its equity contribution to the planned ETIP fund.

Foxconn partnered with KKCG to set up their first data center joint venture, SafeDX, in 2015. SafeDX has begun offering customized international connectivity services to clients in Asia with successful results, EDN said.