Taipei, Wednesday, March 22, 2017 06:51 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
20°C
Foxconn to deepen cooperation with Czech-based KKCG, says paper
EDN, March 20; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 March 2017]

Foxconn Electronics and Czech-based KKCG will deepen their cooperation by jointly establishing a EUR100 million (US$107.5 million) IT-focused investment fund, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (END) report.

The investment fund, dubbed the European Technology Investment Platform (ETIP), plans to invest funds into established companies specializing in smart technologies, data centers, cybersecurity, IoT and customer-service platforms, KKCG said earlier in a statement.

Initially, the fund will also seek opportunities in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and Slovakia.

However, Foxconn did not disclose its equity contribution to the planned ETIP fund.

Foxconn partnered with KKCG to set up their first data center joint venture, SafeDX, in 2015. SafeDX has begun offering customized international connectivity services to clients in Asia with successful results, EDN said.

Realtime news

  • Alpha Networks sees profits surge 4-fold in 2016

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 8h 10min ago

  • Samsung Electronics QLED TVs are not true QD TVs, says WitsView

    Displays | 9h 43min ago

  • Micron to establish backend site for DRAM in Taiwan

    Bits + chips | 9h 48min ago

  • Ju Teng International to benefit from increased Surface shipments in 2017

    IT + CE | 9h 50min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses hold mixed 2Q17 outlook

    Bits + chips | 9h 53min ago

  • Taiwan MLCC firms set for growth in 2017

    Bits + chips | 9h 54min ago

  • Coasia, Sunnic enjoy robust demand for CMOS image sensors

    Bits + chips | 9h 57min ago

  • Digitimes Research: pre-5G commercial operations to kick off earlier than expected

    Before Going to Press | 10h 10min ago

  • Neo Solar Power suffers net loss per share of NT$6.53 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 10h 12min ago

  • Notebook vendors to hike prices 5-15% in 2Q17 due to rises in component costs

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

  • PC vendors plan to hike prices when new models are launched in 3Q17 due to rises in component costs

    Before Going to Press | 10h 15min ago

  • GlobalWafers nets NT$2.54 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 10h 16min ago

  • Accton Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$3.10

    Before Going to Press | 10h 17min ago

  • Wistron ITS nets NT$1.52 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 10h 18min ago

  • Digitimes Research: DNN-architecture AI widely used in image recognition

    Before Going to Press | 10h 20min ago

  • UMC Xiamen fab gearing up for 28nm chip production

    Before Going to Press | 10h 22min ago

  • Protective component maker Thinking sees earnings hit 3-year high in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 10h 24min ago

  • POS vendor Posiflex reports strong EPS for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 10h 24min ago

  • Shuttle to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.12

    Before Going to Press | 10h 24min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link