Taipei, Saturday, September 16, 2017 11:36 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
32°C
Taiwan market: Pure Storage expects surging demand for all-flash-array solutions in 2018
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

Storage solution provider Pure Storage has been aggressively expanding its presence in Taiwan's all-flash-array market, expecting its shipments to surge in 2018, according to the company's Taiwan general manager Peter Liu.

Liu pointed out that Taiwan's enterprises are not aggressive about adopting all-flash-array storage products, but their acceptance of the solutions has been picking up slowly, thanks to Pure Storage's promotions and success cases.

In addition to Taiwan IT companies and hospitals, Pure Storage also sponsored Taipei's Summer Universiade 2017 and provided its storage equipment for the event.

Since solid state drives (SSD) have much faster performance than traditional hard disc drives, and all-flash-array storage solutions are able to eliminate both recovery time objective (RTO) and recovery point objective (RPO), the solutions can provide higher reliability than solutions using traditional HDDs.

With SSD's per-GB storage costs expected to level with the HDD's by the end of 2017, all-flash-array storage products' main disadvantage in terms of pricing is also gradually disappearing, Liu said.

To satisfy customers' demand, Pure Storage's solutions are able to report the latest status of the systems every 30 seconds automatically and when encounters issues, the company will notify its clients to minimize clients' concerns.

Pure Storage Taiwan GM Peter Liu

Pure Storage Taiwan GM Peter Liu
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link