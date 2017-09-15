Taiwan market: Pure Storage expects surging demand for all-flash-array solutions in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

Storage solution provider Pure Storage has been aggressively expanding its presence in Taiwan's all-flash-array market, expecting its shipments to surge in 2018, according to the company's Taiwan general manager Peter Liu.

Liu pointed out that Taiwan's enterprises are not aggressive about adopting all-flash-array storage products, but their acceptance of the solutions has been picking up slowly, thanks to Pure Storage's promotions and success cases.

In addition to Taiwan IT companies and hospitals, Pure Storage also sponsored Taipei's Summer Universiade 2017 and provided its storage equipment for the event.

Since solid state drives (SSD) have much faster performance than traditional hard disc drives, and all-flash-array storage solutions are able to eliminate both recovery time objective (RTO) and recovery point objective (RPO), the solutions can provide higher reliability than solutions using traditional HDDs.

With SSD's per-GB storage costs expected to level with the HDD's by the end of 2017, all-flash-array storage products' main disadvantage in terms of pricing is also gradually disappearing, Liu said.

To satisfy customers' demand, Pure Storage's solutions are able to report the latest status of the systems every 30 seconds automatically and when encounters issues, the company will notify its clients to minimize clients' concerns.

Pure Storage Taiwan GM Peter Liu

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017