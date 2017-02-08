AUO revenues increase 16.8% on year in January

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced that its consolidated revenues for January 2017 reached NT$28.37 billion (US$912.72 million). With fewer working days due to the Lunar New Year holidays, the LCD panel maker said revenues for January fell by 9.0% on month but increased 16.8% on year.

Shipments of large-size panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, monitor, notebook and other applications were around 8.48 million units in January 2017, down by 13.2% from the previous month, AUO disclosed.

As for small- to medium-size applications, the shipments exceeded 11.94 million units, down by 5.3% on month, the company added.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 (NT$m) Period Consolidated revenues Jan 2017 28,369 Dec 2016 31,162 M/M (9.0%) Jan 2016 24,294 Y/Y 16.8%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017