AUO revenues increase 16.8% on year in January

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced that its consolidated revenues for January 2017 reached NT$28.37 billion (US$912.72 million). With fewer working days due to the Lunar New Year holidays, the LCD panel maker said revenues for January fell by 9.0% on month but increased 16.8% on year.
Shipments of large-size panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, monitor, notebook and other applications were around 8.48 million units in January 2017, down by 13.2% from the previous month, AUO disclosed.
As for small- to medium-size applications, the shipments exceeded 11.94 million units, down by 5.3% on month, the company added.
|
AUO: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 (NT$m)
|
Period
|
Consolidated revenues
|
Jan 2017
|
28,369
|
Dec 2016
|
31,162
|
M/M
|
(9.0%)
|
Jan 2016
|
24,294
|
Y/Y
|
16.8%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017