About 9 million curved-surface LCD TVs sold globally in 2016, says AUO

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

About nine million curved-surface LCD TVs were sold globally in 2016, 2.25 times the sales volume in 2015, according to Taiwan-based TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO).

China is the largest market for curved-surface LCD TVs, with shipments in 2016 estimated at 2.9 million units or 5% of all LCD TVs, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting. In 2017, 5.8 million curved-surface LCD TVs will be shipped to the China market, accounting for 10% of all LCD TVs.

In the China market, a 55-inch curved-surface LCD TV sells at over CNY4,000 (US$580) at present, considerably higher than about CNY3,500 for a 55-inch flat LCD TV.

Currently, Gen (Suzhou) Electronics and HKC are two main China-based ODMs for curved-surface LCD TVs.

Samsung Display and AUO are the main makers of curved-surface LCD TV panels currently and China-based China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) has become the globally third-largest supplier. About 8.6 million curved-surface LCD TV panels were shipped globally in 2016 and the shipments in 2017 will increase to 14 million units.

Photo: Fu shih-min, Digitimes, January 2017