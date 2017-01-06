Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:47 (GMT+8)
HTC unveils Vive Tracker to expand VR experience
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

HTC has announced a new tracking module, dubbed the Vive Tracker, at the ongoing CES. The Tracker allows developers to turn all kinds of real-world objects into controllers for virtual reality experiences, the company said.

The Vive Tracker will help reduce the cost of integrating sensors with hardware products, while also reducing development time for VR products, HTC said, adding that it plans to give away 1,000 units of Vive Trackers to developers to develop related applications and devices.

The Tracker can also be used with a wide range of third-party accessories, which will help foster the development of an ecosystem for third-party accessories, the company added.

The company said it plans to begin shipping the Trackers in the second quarter of this year, but it has not yet announced the price for the hardware.

The company also unveiled a new strap integrated with headphones for the Vive at the show. The new headphones will also be available in the second quarter.

