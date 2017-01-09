HTC 2016 revenues hit 11-year low

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

HTC saw its revenues dip 16.4% on month and 1.7% on year to a five-month low of NT$6.41 billion (US$199.96 million) in December 2016.

For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$78.16 billion, representing a decline of 35% from a year earlier and the lowest annual figure in 11 years. The company's revenues hit a record high of NT$465.7 billion in 2011.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 reached NT$22.2 billion which were comparable to the amount recorded in the third quarter. HTC posted a net loss of NT$2.18 per share for the third quarter, and therefore is likely to continue to record losses in the fourth quarter, the seventh quarterly loss in a row.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.10 to finish at NT$81.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 7 session.