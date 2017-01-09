Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:46 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
HTC 2016 revenues hit 11-year low
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

HTC saw its revenues dip 16.4% on month and 1.7% on year to a five-month low of NT$6.41 billion (US$199.96 million) in December 2016.

For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$78.16 billion, representing a decline of 35% from a year earlier and the lowest annual figure in 11 years. The company's revenues hit a record high of NT$465.7 billion in 2011.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 reached NT$22.2 billion which were comparable to the amount recorded in the third quarter. HTC posted a net loss of NT$2.18 per share for the third quarter, and therefore is likely to continue to record losses in the fourth quarter, the seventh quarterly loss in a row.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.10 to finish at NT$81.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 7 session.

Realtime news

  • Innolux ships 10.15 large-size panels in December

    Displays - Stockwatch | 17min ago

  • Sharp plans to set up OLED line at Foxconn factory in China, says Nikkei

    Displays | 18min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
AbonTouch
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link