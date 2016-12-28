HTC expected to unveil HTC Vive 2 at CES 2017, says report

Alexandria Chou, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

HTC is likely to unveil its second-generation VR device, the HTC Vive 2, at the upcoming CES 2017 to be held in Las Vegas from January 1-5, according to a Taipei-based Central News Agency (CNA) report.

The Vive 2 is expected to utilize a wireless transmitter to connect with PC systems and come with two 4K displays with a monitor refresh rate of 120Hz instead of 90Hz for the current model, said the report.

Meanwhile, HTC also reduced recently the price of its HTC Vive devices sold in the China market by 10%, apparently to pave the way for the launch of the new Vive 2, indicated the report.