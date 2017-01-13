Taipei, Friday, January 13, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
HTC unveils new flagship smartphone, HTC U Ultra
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

HTC has unveiled its new flagship family smartphones for 2017, the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play, both featuring glass covers and AI (artificial intelligence) technology.

The HTC U Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821CPU and a 5.7-inch Quad HD Super LCD main display plus a 2-inch secondary display at the top of the phone, which delivers notifications, contacts and more.

The HTC U Ultra also has a 12-megapiixel rear camera with laser autofocus, phase detection autofocus and optical image stabilization (OIS), and a 16-megapixel selfie camera that can take panorama shots and features a special "UltraPixel" mode for low lighting conditions.

HTC has also added an AI-driven digital assistant in the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play. Both models will support what the company calls Sense Companion, which will have voice command features that will let users unlock the phone with their voice. It will also integrate with Google Assistant.

The HTC U Play comes with a 5.2-inch display, a MediaTek CPU and dual 16-megapixel cameras. The HTC U Play does not have the secondary screen but otherwise boasts most of the same features as the U Ultra.

The U Ultra with 64GB storage will be available at NT$23,900 (US$754) unlocked, while the U Play will be available at NT$13,900. There is a limited edition version of the U Ultra that will be topped with sapphire glass for added protection and with 128GB storage for NT$28,900.

The HTC U Ultra

The HTC U Ultra
Photo: Company

