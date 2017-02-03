HTC confirms departure of its top executive

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 February 2017]

HTC has confirmed that its global executive vice president Jason Mackenzie has left the company. HTC said operations will not be affected by the departure of individual personnel due to its appropriate corporate structure.

Mackenzie served at HTC for 12 years. He was promoted to serve as global executive VP in January 2016 from his previous position as president of HTC Americas. Mackenzie's latest role at HTC was to help build and lead new strategic partnerships while strengthening existing ones.

HTC also suffered a drain of its top personnel late 2016 when former director of design Claude Zellweger decided to leave the company. While at HTC, Zellweger participated in the design process for the HTC One family products and also served as chief designer for the HTC Vive. Zellweger has recently joined Google's Daydream VR team.

Meanwhile, Jack Tong, president of HTC North Asia, also stepped down recently. Tong is now responsible for building up distribution channels to promote the HTC Vive.