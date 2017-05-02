Acer unveils new 2-in-1 devices

Aaron Lee, New York; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Acer has announced two new 2-in-1 devices under its Switch series, the Switch 5 and 3, both using Windows 10. Both 2-in-1 devices feature Acer’s Active Pen, allowing users to input in a stylus method via the Windows Ink function.

Acer Switch 5 is equipped with Acer’s LiquidLoop fanless cooling system, supporting up to an Intel Core i7 processor. The device also features a 12-inch FHD+ IPS touch panel and supports up to a 2,160 by 1,440 resolution.

Acer’s Switch 3 is equipped with a 12.2-inch display, an Intel Pentium or Celeron processor and also a fanless cooling design. The Switch 3 is mainly targeting price-oriented customers such as students.

Both Acer Switch 5 and Switch 3 come with a detachable keyboard and dual-cameras. Enterprise users can also choose to upgrade their Switch 5 to feature USB Type-C interface.

The Switch 5 can also be equipped with a 256GB or a 512GB solid state drive (SSD) and up to 8GB of LPDDR3 memory, while the Switch 3 can be equipped with a 32GB, 64GB or 128GB eMMC storage device and up to 4GB of LPDDR3 memory.

Acer Switch 3 2-in-1 device

Photo: Company

Acer Switch 5 2-in-1 device

Photo: Company