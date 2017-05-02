Taipei, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 20:24 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Acer unveils new 2-in-1 devices
Aaron Lee, New York; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Acer has announced two new 2-in-1 devices under its Switch series, the Switch 5 and 3, both using Windows 10. Both 2-in-1 devices feature Acer’s Active Pen, allowing users to input in a stylus method via the Windows Ink function.

Acer Switch 5 is equipped with Acer’s LiquidLoop fanless cooling system, supporting up to an Intel Core i7 processor. The device also features a 12-inch FHD+ IPS touch panel and supports up to a 2,160 by 1,440 resolution.

Acer’s Switch 3 is equipped with a 12.2-inch display, an Intel Pentium or Celeron processor and also a fanless cooling design. The Switch 3 is mainly targeting price-oriented customers such as students.

Both Acer Switch 5 and Switch 3 come with a detachable keyboard and dual-cameras. Enterprise users can also choose to upgrade their Switch 5 to feature USB Type-C interface.

The Switch 5 can also be equipped with a 256GB or a 512GB solid state drive (SSD) and up to 8GB of LPDDR3 memory, while the Switch 3 can be equipped with a 32GB, 64GB or 128GB eMMC storage device and up to 4GB of LPDDR3 memory.

Acer Switch 3 2-in-1 device

Acer Switch 3 2-in-1 device
Photo: Company

Acer Switch 5 2-in-1 device

Acer Switch 5 2-in-1 device
Photo: Company

Realtime news

  • Global semiconductor sales rise 18% in March, says SIA

    Bits + chips | 31min ago

  • CHPT 1Q17 profits jump 70%

    Bits + chips | 33min ago

  • Silicon Motion expects 2Q17 sales to rise 5-10%

    Bits + chips | 35min ago

  • Sitronix sees earnings decline in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1min ago

  • FocalTech reports losses for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 2min ago

  • Danen Technology sees decreased April revenues

    Before Going to Press | 45min ago

  • Quanta Storage nets NT$0.25 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 47min ago

  • Solartech Energy April revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 48min ago

  • Chicony Power Technology nets NT$0.61 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 48min ago

  • Baidu 1Q17 profitability down on year, says report

    Before Going to Press | 49min ago

  • Primax Electronics posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.95

    Before Going to Press | 50min ago

  • Advantech nets NT$1.90 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 51min ago

  • LandMark Optoelectronics nets NT$0.97 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 51min ago

  • Adlink Technology posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.11

    Before Going to Press | 1h ago

  • Aaeon Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.75

    Before Going to Press | 1h ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link