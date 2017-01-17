Acer, Asustek see notebook sales rising in Russia, says paper

EDN, January 17; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Acer and Asustek Computer saw their notebook sales in Russia grow strongly in the second half of 2016 thanks to an economic recovery triggered by rising oil prices, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Acer Russia managing director Dmitry Kravchenko pointed out that Russia's economic status is heavily influenced by oil prices and fluctuations in ruble exchange rate will also affect Russia consumers' purchasing.

Asustek CFO Nick Wu also noted that Russia's notebook demand started growing in the second half of 2016 and has started contributing growths to the company.

Asustek's sales from Russia contributed only 2-3% of the company's overall sales during the past two years, down from 6-7% earlier, but the percentage has already grown back to 4-5% recently, the paper added.