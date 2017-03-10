Asustek reports 10% on-year decline in February revenues

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.818 billion (US$1.02 billion) for February 2017, representing a 1.5% increase on month and 10.1% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$63.168 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 10.63% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 0.36% and finished at NT$279.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.
Asustek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
31,818
|
1.5%
|
(10.1%)
|
63,168
|
(10.6%)
Jan-17
|
31,349
|
(20.8%)
|
(11.2%)
|
31,349
|
(11.2%)
Dec-16
|
39,558
|
(18.8%)
|
(3.9%)
|
466,992
|
(1.1%)
Nov-16
|
48,727
|
27.2%
|
(2.8%)
|
427,434
|
(0.9%)
Oct-16
|
38,303
|
(14.2%)
|
(7.5%)
|
378,707
|
(0.6%)
Sep-16
|
44,614
|
11.9%
|
1.5%
|
340,413
|
0.2%
Aug-16
|
39,858
|
19.6%
|
(2.4%)
|
295,799
|
(0%)
Jul-16
|
33,341
|
(21.3%)
|
(3.5%)
|
255,941
|
0.4%
Jun-16
|
42,386
|
33.1%
|
1.7%
|
222,600
|
1.1%
May-16
|
31,855
|
9.5%
|
(5.4%)
|
180,214
|
0.9%
Apr-16
|
29,105
|
(40.1%)
|
(11.9%)
|
148,359
|
2.4%
Mar-16
|
48,570
|
37.2%
|
15.3%
|
119,254
|
6.6%
Feb-16
|
35,394
|
0.3%
|
1.7%
|
70,684
|
1.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017