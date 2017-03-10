Asustek reports 10% on-year decline in February revenues

MOPS, March 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.818 billion (US$1.02 billion) for February 2017, representing a 1.5% increase on month and 10.1% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$63.168 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 10.63% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.36% and finished at NT$279.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.

Asustek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 31,818 1.5% (10.1%) 63,168 (10.6%) Jan-17 31,349 (20.8%) (11.2%) 31,349 (11.2%) Dec-16 39,558 (18.8%) (3.9%) 466,992 (1.1%) Nov-16 48,727 27.2% (2.8%) 427,434 (0.9%) Oct-16 38,303 (14.2%) (7.5%) 378,707 (0.6%) Sep-16 44,614 11.9% 1.5% 340,413 0.2% Aug-16 39,858 19.6% (2.4%) 295,799 (0%) Jul-16 33,341 (21.3%) (3.5%) 255,941 0.4% Jun-16 42,386 33.1% 1.7% 222,600 1.1% May-16 31,855 9.5% (5.4%) 180,214 0.9% Apr-16 29,105 (40.1%) (11.9%) 148,359 2.4% Mar-16 48,570 37.2% 15.3% 119,254 6.6% Feb-16 35,394 0.3% 1.7% 70,684 1.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017