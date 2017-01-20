Asustek to launch next generation ZenFone 4 smartphones in May, say sources

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

Asustek Computer plans to launch its next-generation ZenFone 4-series smartphones in May and aims to ship over 20 million smartphone in 2017, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain.

The ZenFone 4 family products will come with hardware specifications higher than those of its prevailing ZenFone 3 products and higher ASPs, said the sources.

The company shipped about 17.5 million ZenFone-series smartphones in 2016, decreasing 14.6% from the 20.5 million shipped a year earlier, the sources estimated.

Asustek's smartphone business unit was operating in the red in the first three quarters of 2016 before making a turnaround in the fourth quarter. However, the smartphone business unit still posted losses for all of 2016 as profits generated in the fourth quarter were not sufficient to cover the losses incurred the previous three quarters, said the sources.

The planned launches of the ZenFone 3 Zoom in February, and the ZenFone AR and ZenFone 4 products in the second quarter will help ramp up shipments as well as earnings for 2017, noted the sources.